PUPPET-IN-CHIEF: Trump Suggests Barack Obama Is Secretly Running The Country [VIDEO]

During a rally in South Carolina on Saturday, former president Donald Trump insinuated that former President Barack Obama is secretly running the country.

Addressing a crowd in Conway, South Carolina, Trump questioned President Joe Biden’s mental competence, asserting that he is incapable of leading the nation as he can’t even “find his way off the stage.”

Trump then proceeded to allege that Obama is orchestrating White House operations through his former vice president.

“I don’t think he knows what the hell he’s doing anyways,” Trump began. “I always say by the people who surround him or sometimes I’ll interchange, I’ll say, Barack Hussein Obama. But every time I say that the fake news. Oh, that’s a lot of fake news back there…Every time I say it. Anytime I want to have a little fun, governor. We have fun. Even though the country’s going to hell, we have to have a little bit of fun.

“But every time I interchange Barack Hussein…remember Rush Limbaugh, he’d go, Barack Hussein Obama. I wonder what he was getting at. But every time I do interchanging, we do a little interchanging. They say he doesn’t know who the president is. He thinks it’s Barack Obama. I say no, no, but I think Barack Obama has a lot to do with the running of the country right now, and we can’t let that happen. He has a lot to do with it.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)