Williamsburg: Driver Arrested After Fatally Striking 10-Year-Old Yitty Wertzberger A”H

A 62-year-old driver has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a 10-year-old girl in a Williamsburg intersection on Tuesday afternoon, police announced on Wednesday.

The arrested driver was behind the wheel of a silver Buick when he allegedly veered into an oncoming lane and turned against the light, striking little Yitty Wertzberger as she crossed the street in a marked crosswalk with the walk light. The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Wallabout Street and Franklin Avenue.

According to witnesses, the vehicle knocked Yitty – who was about 3 blocks from home as she returned from school – to the ground and ran her over, causing severe body trauma. A bystander, who works at a nearby grocery store, attempted to stop the bleeding by placing his jacket on her wounds.

When Hatzolah arrived, they found Yitty lying in the roadway and rushed her to Brooklyn Hospital Center, where she tragically succumbed to her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and was later charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian, disobeying a traffic device, and failure to exercise due care. He was released with a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Brooklyn Criminal Court in the coming weeks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)