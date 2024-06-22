BD”E: Petirah Of Rav Avi Oberlander Z”L, S’gan Menahel At Mesivta Of Waterbury

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rav Avi (Mordechai Avraham Zecharya Menachem ben Tzvi Yehuda) Oberlander Z”L, the longtime S’gan Menahel of Mesivta of Waterbury and a critical piece of the Yeshiva over the years.

Rav Avi z”l, originally from Flatbush, had been battling a serious illness for a little over a year, before his condition recently severely deteriorated. He was sadly niftar over Shabbos.

He is survived by his wife and five children, who range in age from 3 years old to 18 years.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 11 AM Sunday morning at B’nai Shalom, 135 Roseland Avenue in Waterbury. Shiva will be observed at 122 Tower Road, also in Waterbury.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

A fund has been established to help the family. Please donate generously.

