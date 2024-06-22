Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

BD”E: Petirah Of Rav Avi Oberlander Z”L, S’gan Menahel At Mesivta Of Waterbury


YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Rav Avi (Mordechai Avraham Zecharya Menachem ben Tzvi Yehuda) Oberlander Z”L, the longtime S’gan Menahel of Mesivta of Waterbury and a critical piece of the Yeshiva over the years.

Rav Avi z”l, originally from Flatbush, had been battling a serious illness for a little over a year, before his condition recently severely deteriorated. He was sadly niftar over Shabbos.

He is survived by his wife and five children, who range in age from 3 years old to 18 years.

The levaya is scheduled to take place at 11 AM Sunday morning at B’nai Shalom, 135 Roseland Avenue in Waterbury. Shiva will be observed at 122 Tower Road, also in Waterbury.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

A fund has been established to help the family. Please donate generously.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

  1. This is terrible. A young father and young sgan menahel cut down so early at the prime of his life. Baruch Dayan Emes is not what we should say; it should be said RACHMANA LITZLON, HASHEM YISHMOR.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Torah Vodaas Mashgiach Harav Moshe Wolfson ZT”L

BD”E: Petirah Of Rav Avi Oberlander Z”L, S’gan Menahel At Mesivta Of Waterbury

DETAILS & MAP: Kabbalas Panim For 6 Gedolei Eretz Yisroel To Take Place Sunday Evening In Lakewood

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Reserve Soldier In Gaza

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Man Murdered In Qalqilya

HILARIOUS: AOC Fights With Infamous Neo-Nazi After He Compliments Her

BD”E: Tragic Petirah Of R’ Mordche Shlome Shpirer Z”L, After Being Struck By Vehicle In Boro Park

WATCH: An Emotional Bracha Before Historic Trip Of Gedolim To The US

MINDBOGGLING: Manhattan DA Drops Criminal Charges Against Anti-Israel Demonstrators Who Stormed Columbia U.

THANKS JOE: 12-Year-Old Girl Murdered By Illegal Alien, Entered United States Weeks Ago

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network