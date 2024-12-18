FBI New York Hosts Menorah Lighting Ceremony Ahead of Chanukah [PHOTOS]

New York, NY – The FBI’s New York Field Office hosted a Menorah-lighting ceremony in anticipation of Chanukah. The event, led by Assistant Director James Dennehy, featured Chaplains Rabbi Alvin Kass, Rabbi Abe Friedman, and others in lighting the Menorah.

During the ceremony, Assistant Director Dennehy expressed gratitude for the support of the Jewish community and reaffirmed the FBI’s commitment to prosecuting hate crimes and antisemitism. Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera also emphasized the bureau’s vigilance in addressing crimes against the Jewish community since October 7 of this year.

Long-time Law Enforcement Chaplains, Rabbi Abe Friedman and Rabbi Alvin Kass, thanked the FBI New York division for their ongoing support and for hosting the Menorah-lighting ceremony. Rabbi Friedman stated, “We are grateful for the bureau for hosting us and this holiday season no matter what we celebrate. We are with one mission to spread kindness, peace, and prosperity, and we pray for the safety of all members of law enforcement.”

Also in attendance were community leaders, including Rabbi Bernard Freilich, Meyer Weill, Chesky Blau, David Polock, Michael Miller, Yanky Itzkowitz, Joel Richter, and others.

The event was a meaningful opportunity for the FBI and the Jewish community to come together in solidarity and celebrate the spirit of Chanukah. The Menorah-lighting ceremony symbolized unity, hope, and the shared values of peace and goodwill.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)