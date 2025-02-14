LOWEST IN 60 YEARS: Trump’s Border Crackdown Slashes Illegal Crossings To Historic Lows

President Donald Trump’s decisive action on illegal immigration is delivering immediate results, with border crossings plummeting to levels not seen in decades, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data obtained by the New York Post.

So far in February 2025, the U.S. is averaging just 359 illegal crossings per day—a staggering 90% drop from February 2024. If the trend continues, illegal immigration could fall to levels not seen since 1968, nearly 60 years ago.

“This is a historic turnaround,” said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies. “We’re talking about 60-year lows if this is sustained.”

The Trump administration has wasted no time sealing the southern border, reinstating the “Remain in Mexico” policy, ending Biden’s “catch and release”, and deploying thousands of additional troops to stop illegal crossings.

Mass deportations are already underway, with over 11,000 arrests of illegal migrants within the first 18 days of Trump’s return to office. ICE raids have ramped up, and Trump has restarted deportation flights to Venezuela, which had been halted under Biden.

Meanwhile, Mexico has deployed 10,000 troops to its northern border after Trump threatened a 25% tariff on Mexican imports if they failed to act.

Border security experts and law enforcement officials say the difference is night and day since Trump’s return.

Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland of Terrell County, Texas, said his department is usually overwhelmed with migrant crossings this time of year but now sees a dramatic reduction.

“It’s a relief,” Cleveland told The Post. “We’ve gone from one extreme to the other—historic crossings under Biden to historic lows under Trump.”

Even U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks credited Trump’s strong leadership for the rapid success.

“All we needed was a president who empowered us,” Banks said on Fox & Friends. “President Trump and Secretary Noem know exactly what we need to do to secure the border.”

