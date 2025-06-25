Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.K. to Acquire 12 Nuclear-Capable F-35s, Join NATO’s Nuclear Sharing Program

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks to the media as he arrives for the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP)

The United Kingdom will buy 12 U.S.-made F-35A fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear bombs and will join NATO’s shared airborne nuclear mission, in a major expansion of its nuclear deterrent, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Wednesday.

The government called it “the biggest strengthening of the U.K.’s nuclear posture in a generation.”

Starmer made the announcement while attending a NATO summit in the Netherlands. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte welcomed the decision, calling it “yet another robust British contribution to NATO.”

The U.K. phased out air-dropped atomic weapons in the 1990s after the end of the Cold War. Its nuclear arsenal now consists of submarine-based missiles.

Only three NATO members – the U.S., Britain and France – are nuclear powers, while seven nations contribute to the alliance’s nuclear mission by contributing jets that can carry either conventional or weapons or American B61 bombs stockpiled in Europe.

The use of nuclear weapons by the U.K. as part of the mission would require the authorization of NATO’s nuclear planning group as well as the U.S. president and British prime minister.

Marion Messmer, from the international security program at the Chatham House think tank, said the government had avoided saying whether U.S. nuclear weapons would be based on British soil, a move that would likely be controversial.

“The U.K. doesn’t have any nuclear weapons itself that could be deployed via this aircraft,” Messmer said. “Other states in NATO that participate in this mission also host U.S. nuclear weapons on their territory – these weapons remain entirely under U.S. control.”

Starmer also announced that the U.K. will provide 350 air defense missiles to Ukraine, funded by 70 million pounds ($95 million) raised from interest on seized Russian assets.

The announcements come as the U.K. and other NATO members pledge to increase spending on security to 5% of gross domestic product by 2035. The total includes 3.5% on defense and another 1.5% on broader security and resilience efforts.

The U.K. currently spends 2.3% of national income on defense and says that will rise to 2.6% by 2027.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Mossad Breaks Silence, Reveals Details Of Covert War That Crippled Iran’s Nuclear Program [VIDEOS]

HISTORIC SCANDAL: Top Biden Aide Admits She Authorized Autopen Signatures — But Didn’t Know Who Was Approving Them

Read This If You Are Traveling Upstate To The Catskills For The Summer

Trump Reveals: Mossad Agents Visited Iran Nuke Sites To Confirm They Had Been Destroyed

WATCH: Trump Praises Israel; “I’m Proud Of Them; Bibi Netanyahu Should Be Proud Of Himself”

Report: Israeli Sources Say Fordo Outcome Was “Really Not Good”

Iranian Quds Force Chief Seen Alive In Tehran, Refuting Elimination Rumors [Video]

MASS ARRESTS: Iran Detains 700 People, Executes 3 Alleged Mossad Agents

CUOMO CONCEDES: Anti-Israel Socialist Zohran Mamdani Triumphs In Democratic Primary For NYC Mayor

Israeli Intelligence Says Strikes Set Iran’s Nuclear Program Back by Years, But Didn’t Fully Dismantle It

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network