QUEENS: Elderly Man Safely Located in Hospital During Shabbos Following Large-Scale Search

An urgent search for a missing elderly individual that began Thursday evening, concluded with a safe recovery during Shabbos morning, after multiple organizations mobilized in a massive coordinated effort.

The search was launched after Queens Shomrim received a call regarding the missing person. Volunteers immediately fanned out across neighborhoods, canvassing streets, hospitals, and public areas throughout the borough. Shomrim groups from surrounding neighborhoods joined in, distributing flyers to hospitals and pursuing every possible lead.

The intensive effort continued day and night through Friday and into Shabbos. Baruch Hashem, on Shabbos morning, the missing individual was safely located on the street and transported by EMS to a local Queens Hospital in stable condition.

This large-scale mission drew wide support from across the region. Shomrim organizations from Queens, Boro Park, Williamsburg, Staten Island, Flatbush, Manhattan, Rockaway, Nassau, and Crown Heights responded to assist. In addition, Chaverim of Rockland, along with Chaverim groups from Bergen County, Orange County, Passaic, and Brooklyn, deployed manpower and resources to strengthen the effort.

Chaverim of Rockland joined the search on Friday afternoon, deploying manpower and resources to assist as the effort intensified going into Shabbos. In a true display of community support, Evergreen Supermarket in Monsey graciously provided the Rockland volunteers with Shabbos food before their departure on Friday afternoon. The food sustained them through Friday night while they remained in the field. On Shabbos morning, a non-Jewish Chaverim Shabbos patrol volunteer facilitated the coordination of additional food, with a Evergreen staff member reopening the store to provide for the morning hours. B’chasdei Hashem, by noon on Shabbos the missing individual was located safely.

Their combined manpower and resources ensured that no stone was left unturned until the case reached a successful conclusion.

PHOTOS TAKEN BEFORE SHABBOS

