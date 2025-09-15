Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Hamas Leader Targeted In Israeli Strike Appears Alive In Doha

Tahir al-Nunu on Al Jazeera. (Screenshot)

Tahar al-Nono, a senior Hamas official who was reportedly one of the targets in Israel’s strike in Doha last week, appeared in public on Sunday in an interview on Al Jazeera.

According to a Palestinian source quoted by Ynet, Al-Nunu, who served as an adviser to slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, was in the building at the time of the strike.

Al-Nunu used the interview to engage in Hamas’s usual propaganda, inciting against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and threatening the lives of the hostages, stating, “Netanyahu fired his missiles at any current possibility of the return of the hostages and a ceasefire.”

He added, “We won’t worry about the Israeli hostages more than Netanyahu does.”

Referring to the stalemate in negotiations since the strike, he added that the “old approach to negotiations” is no longer valid “at this stage.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

