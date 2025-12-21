Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $1.6 Billion, Among Largest Lottery Prizes Ever In U.S.

Powerball lottery tickets are seen Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.6 billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history, Powerball officials said Sunday.

No ticket matched all six winning numbers on Saturday — white balls 4, 5, 28, 52, 69 and red Powerball 20. That sets up the fifth-largest U.S. jackpot ever for Monday’s drawing, according to a news release from Powerball.

The biggest U.S. jackpot was $2.04 billion in 2022. The winner bought the ticket in California and opted for a lump-sum payment of $997.6 million.

The odds of winning Monday’s jackpot, which is the fourth-largest in Powerball history, are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

The winner can opt for a lump-sum payment estimated at $735.3 million or an annuitized prize estimated at $1.6 billion. Both prize options are before taxes.

The annuity option offers one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, Powerball said.

Powerball is available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is overseen by the Multi-State Lottery Association, a nonprofit group made up of state lotteries. Profits from ticket sales are used by states to support public education and other services.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

TRAGEDY IN MARINE PARK: Jewish Man Riding Electric Scooter Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle

New Footage: Israeli Who Tried To Stop Sydney Terrorist Is In Critical Condition

Israeli Intelligence Flagged – And Ignored – Signs Of Impending Hamas Attack Hours Before Oct. 7 Massacre Began

2025 Has Been Israel’s Deadliest Year on the Roads in Two Decades with 443 Fatalities

Australian PM Albanese Pelted With Boos And Jeers As He Attends Chanukah Massacre Remembrance

“You Chareidim Should Be Burned One By One:” The Rosh Yeshivah’s Shocking Testimony

AG Seeks To Halt Funding For Yeshivos That Serve Overseas Students

Muslim Hero Who Saved Jewish Lives at Bondi Beach Chanukah Massacre Branded a “Traitor” in Arab Media

DELUSIONAL? Trump Team Floats $112 Billion Plan to Rebuild Gaza as High-Tech Coastal Hub

Women Of The Wall “Recruits” IDF Soldier For Monthly Provocation