“They Control Everything”: Candace Owens Unleashes Latest Antisemitic Tirade, Pushes 19th-Century Hate Text

Antisemitic political commentator Candace Owens used her YouTube platform over the weekend to promote a 19th-century antisemitic text and advance a series of conspiracy theories accusing Jews of orchestrating the transatlantic slave trade, fomenting racial conflict in the United States, and secretly manipulating political and religious groups.

The episode centered on Owens’ grievances against Ben Shapiro, the Daily Wire co-founder, who slammed her last week during a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference. Shapiro accused Owens of spreading baseless conspiracies and engaging in sustained attacks against the widow of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk following Kirk’s assassination.

Owens, who was dismissed from the Daily Wire in 2024 amid allegations of antisemitism, lashed out at Shapiro personally and religiously, accusing him of harassment, “legal abuse,” and professional sabotage. She claimed Jews like Shapiro view themselves as “contract lords” who believe others must be destroyed for violating agreements.

“You have absolutely no values that exist outside of the Talmud,” Owens said, addressing Shapiro directly. “You describe yourself as a Talmudic Jew.”

During the broadcast, Owens held up an English-language copy of Der Talmudjude, a notorious antisemitic tract written by 19th-century German Catholic theologian August Rohling. The book falsely claimed that the Talmud commands Jews to lie, steal, cheat, and murder Christians, and helped popularize medieval blood-libel myths alleging Jews used Christian blood in ritual killings. Rohling’s claims were later discredited, and his credibility collapsed during a failed libel suit, but the book has long remained a staple of antisemitic propaganda.

Owens urged her audience to read the text.

“I encourage other people at home to learn what is in that Talmud so that you know what Ben thinks of you,” she said, adding that Shapiro “hates you too, white men. He hates all black people.”

She went on to claim that Jews view non-Jews as “animals,” asserting they believe they have the right to deceive, exploit, and dominate others.

Owens also revived discredited claims that Jews controlled the American slave trade, urging Black Americans to redirect anger away from white Americans and toward Jews instead.

“Wake up and learn the true history of slavery,” she said. “That wasn’t exactly a white man’s sport. Jewish people were the ones who were trading with us. Jewish people were in control of the slave trade. They’ve buried a lot of it, but it’s there.”

Historians have repeatedly debunked these claims, noting that the transatlantic slave trade was dominated by European empires, Christian merchants, and state-sponsored commercial enterprises, not Jewish communities.

Later in the show, Owens escalated her rhetoric further, labeling Shapiro part of the “synagogue of Satan” and accusing him of orchestrating lies, bullying, smears, and libel against her. She also suggested that Shapiro’s defense of Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, was evidence that he was hiding damaging information about her.

Owens repeated claims attributed to an alleged whistleblower that Erika Kirk had been seen at a military base prior to her husband’s murder and insinuated that Israel or Israeli intelligence may have been involved in the assassination.

“I grow more certain that Israel might be involved,” Owens said, referring to the killing.

Erika Kirk has repeatedly called on Owens to stop spreading falsehoods, while Turning Point USA held a live debunking event earlier this month addressing the allegations. Owens declined to retract her claims.

At AmericaFest, Shapiro denounced Owens’ conduct, saying she had cast “aspersions” against Kirk and TPUSA leadership “every day” since the murder and accusing her of spreading “specious and evil attacks.”

“Erica Kirk and TPUSA never should have been put in the position to defend themselves against such vicious lies in a time of mourning,” Shapiro said. He also criticized prominent right-wing figures, including Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, for refusing to confront Owens’ conspiracies or, in some cases, amplifying similar rhetoric.

“The people who refuse to condemn this,” Shapiro added, “are guilty of cowardice.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)