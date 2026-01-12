Andrew Cuomo Eyes Weekly WABC 770 Radio Show After Humiliating Mayoral Loss

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo may be plotting a return to public life after his loss in last year’s New York City mayoral race—but not through another campaign.

The 68-year-old Democrat is in talks to host a weekly radio show on WABC 77, according to station owner John Catsimatidis, who confirmed discussions this week. Catsimatidis said a show is “in the works” and described Cuomo as eager to remain publicly engaged after losing the 2024 mayoral election to Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani.

“I think he wants to do [a show] once a week. He wants to stay in touch with the people,” Catsimatidis said, teasing the possible arrangement during his “Cats Roundtable” program, where he interviewed Cuomo over the weekend.

Cuomo appeared receptive, praising WABC’s reach and tone. “Your station has an audience that is participatory, and large,” he said. “It’s very important that we understand what’s going on and have informed dialogue—and your station is a great vehicle to do that.”

A spokesman for Cuomo framed the potential radio role as part of a broader effort to stay active in public debate rather than a prelude to another run for office. “From fighting the scourge of antisemitism to the future of cities and urban America, among other issues, Andrew Cuomo has a perspective and points of view that more than 900,000 New Yorkers supported in the last race,” spokesman Richard Azzopardi said. “He will continue to speak out on the important issues on WABC and many other media outlets.”

Catsimatidis declined to say whether Cuomo would be compensated, though the former governor hardly needs the income. Cuomo earned roughly $4.7 million last year through a legal consulting business, and after resigning the governorship in 2021, he briefly experimented with hosting his own podcast.

The potential move also comes as WABC reshapes its political lineup. Cuomo’s Republican rival in the mayoral race, Curtis Sliwa, recently left the station for iHeartMedia 710 WOR after a public dispute with Catsimatidis and WABC hosts, who had urged Sliwa to exit the race to improve Cuomo’s chances against Mamdani. Sliwa refused, Mamdani prevailed, and Cuomo now appears poised to trade the campaign trail for the airwaves.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)