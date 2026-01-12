Advertise
Sen. Mark Kelly Sues Pentagon Over Move to Downgrade His Military Retirement

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) filed a lawsuit against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the Pentagon over efforts to downgrade his military retirement rank and pay.

* Hegseth said the move followed what he called Kelly’s “seditious statements,” after the senator released a video urging service members not to follow illegal orders.

* Kelly’s lawsuit says the actions are “unlawful and unconstitutional,” arguing they violate his First Amendment rights and the Constitution’s Speech and Debate Clause.

* Kelly said Hegseth is targeting him for political speech and warned it sends a chilling message to retired service members.

