Ex-Romney Strategist Accuses VP Vance of Embracing Virulent Antisemites for Political Gain [VIDEO]

Former Republican strategist Stuart Stevens slammed Vice President JD Vance on Sunday, claiming Vance believes he must take extreme and controversial positions in order to advance within today’s Republican Party.

Appearing on Alex Witt Reports on MSNBC, Stevens — who served as chief strategist for Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign — was asked whether he expected more violence following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota last week. Stevens said he did, adding that authorities should determine whether a grand jury will pursue murder charges in the case.

Stevens then took aim at Vance for publicly defending the ICE officer involved in the shooting, arguing that immigration agents do not have blanket immunity from prosecution.

“This is not unique,” Stevens said. “ICE agents do not have immunity as JD Vance tries to pretend.” He described what he called a broader “sickness at the core of the Republican Party,” accusing Vance of embracing ever more provocative defenses to gain political advantage.

Stevens claimed Vance’s posture is driven by internal GOP competition — particularly a looming 2028 presidential contest against Marco Rubio. According to Stevens, Vance believes the path to advancement in the party now lies in being “the most transgressive,” even if it means courting outrage. Stevens did not cite a specific instance to support his reference to “defending Nazis,” and it was unclear precisely what conduct he was referencing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)