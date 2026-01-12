Israel Police Weigh Alternatives To “Skunk Water” Amid Mounting Public And Legal Pressure

Israeli police in recent weeks have begun advancing an internal process to examine alternatives to the controversial “skunk water” liquid used to disperse Hafganos, amid sustained public criticism and claims of harm to protesters and local residents, according to a report by Ynet.

Police officials have reportedly been presented with a range of alternative crowd-control options, with growing assessments within the force that the use of skunk water in its current form is facing a significant policy shift.

The discussions follow a petition filed with the High Court of Justice by dozens of chareidi residents of Jerusalem, together with Deputy Mayor Yitzchak Meir Broom, against National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and the Israel Police. The petition alleges that skunk water causes severe health and environmental damage, and that it was never subjected to a proper safety review nor approved by the Health Ministry.

According to the petitioners, the substance has been used frequently and, at times, in a disproportionate manner — including in densely populated neighborhoods and narrow residential streets. They argue that the liquid leaves behind a powerful stench that lingers for days, causes damage to property, triggers respiratory and skin irritation, and harms vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women. The petitioners requested an interim injunction barring use of the substance until its safety is thoroughly examined.

In a written response from the police to Deputy Mayor Broom, officials stated that the organization is expected to soon conclude its contract with the manufacturer of the skunk water compound, and that alternatives for dispersing disturbances are actively being reviewed. This position signals a notable shift after years in which skunk water served as a central tool of the Border Police and Israel Police since its introduction in 2008.

Ynet further reported that over the years numerous petitions and civil lawsuits have been filed against the police regarding the use of skunk water. Criticism has crossed political lines and included human rights organizations, protesters, and residents, all of whom claimed environmental harm and the use of a crowd-control measure that was never scientifically vetted. Now, it appears that sustained public and legal pressure is prompting the police to reassess enforcement policies and seek other methods for handling disturbances.

