Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Iran’s Top Diplomat Quietly Reaches Out to Steve Witkoff Amid Protests and Threats

FILE - This combo shows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, left, pictured in Tehran, Iran, on Feb. 25, 2025 and Steve Witkoff, right, White House special envoy, pictured in Washington, on March 19, 2025. (AP Photos Stringer, Mark Schiefelbein)

Iran’s top diplomat quietly reached out to the Trump administration over the weekend as protests continue to shake the Islamic Republic, signaling a potential diplomatic opening even as public threats and military warnings escalate.

According to two sources familiar with the matter, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s special envoy for the Middle East. The conversation, first reported by Axios, focused on the unfolding unrest inside Iran, which has entered its third week amid a deadly crackdown by security forces.

The outreach comes after Trump publicly revealed that Iran had contacted the United States seeking a possible return to negotiations over its nuclear program. It also follows a series of increasingly blunt warnings from Trump, who has said he would not rule out military action in response to Tehran’s handling of the protests.

Those threats have drawn sharp retaliation from Iranian leaders. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that any U.S. strike would prompt Iran to retaliate against Israel and American military installations across the region, labeling them “legitimate targets.”

Behind the scenes, however, U.S. officials appear to be urging caution. According to The Telegraph, senior defense officials told Trump on Sunday that the military would need additional time to prepare for potential strikes on Iran, underscoring divisions between the administration’s rhetoric and the Pentagon’s operational readiness.

Meanwhile, the human toll inside Iran continues to rise. The Human Rights Activists News Agency reported Tuesday that at least 544 people have been killed in 15 days of protests, including hundreds of demonstrators, dozens of security personnel, and several minors. More than 10,600 people have been arrested, with hundreds of additional deaths still under investigation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

DESPICABLE: Three Sentenced to Prison for Looting Nova Festival Site After Oct. 7 Massacre

MUST WATCH: Leading Rabbanim Slam Habit of Sharing Girls’ Photos for Shidduchim

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Threatens Trump With “Unforgettable Lesson” If U.S. Strikes

NEW YORK CITY: 15,000 Nurses Go on Strike at Mount Sinai, Montefiore, and NewYork-Presbyterian

Coalition Submits Bill To Repeal Long-Disputed Charge Central To Netanyahu Trial

Hamas Says It Will Hand Over Gaza Authority to Independent Committee Under Trump Plan

“We Don’t Need Them”: President Trump Says MAGA and GOP Should Shut Out Antisemites

Vaad L’Mishmeres Shatnez Issues Advisory Warning of Shatnez in Couches and Pillows

After 13-Hour Interrogation, Netanyahu Chief of Staff Barred From Leaving Israel

Report: PA President Mahmoud Abbas Hospitalized In Ramallah