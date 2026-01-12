GEARING UP: U.S. Military Plans Against Iran Enter “Advanced Stages” as Protests Rage

U.S. military planning for potential operations against Iran has moved into “advanced stages,” according to an American official, underscoring the widening gap between Washington’s escalating posture and quiet diplomatic feelers unfolding behind the scenes.

Speaking anonymously to Al Jazeera on Monday, the U.S. official said military options targeting the Islamic Republic are now being “tailored to circumstances and developments,” adding that American forces in the Middle East are prepared “for any contingency, any mission, and to defend themselves and our interests.” The remarks mark one of the clearest indications yet that the Pentagon is actively refining strike scenarios as unrest continues to roil Iran.

The disclosure comes just days after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi quietly reached out to Steve Witkoff, President Donald Trump’s Middle East special envoy, to discuss the nationwide protests gripping the country, according to sources cited earlier by Axios. The outreach suggested Tehran may be seeking a diplomatic off-ramp even as U.S. officials publicly sharpen their rhetoric.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene in Iran’s internal unrest, refusing to rule out the use of military force. On Monday, he went further, revealing that Tehran has asked Washington to resume talks on a new nuclear agreement. “I think they’re tired of being beaten up by the United States,” Trump told reporters. “Iran wants to negotiate.”

Yet even as the White House signals openness to talks, Trump suggested action could come first. “We may need to act before a meeting with them,” he said aboard Air Force One, while noting that U.S. officials are coordinating a potential diplomatic session.

The dueling tracks—military preparation and diplomatic engagement—are unfolding against a rapidly deteriorating situation inside Iran. The Human Rights Activists News Agency reported Tuesday that at least 544 people have been killed during 15 days of protests, including hundreds of demonstrators and dozens of security personnel. More than 10,600 people have been arrested, with hundreds of additional deaths still under investigation. The group also reported the deaths of several minors.

The scale of the violence has intensified pressure on the Trump administration to respond, even as U.S. defense officials privately weigh the risks of escalation in a region already on edge. The result is a familiar but volatile pattern: public threats, private diplomacy, and a military apparatus increasingly positioned for action—leaving the question not whether Washington is preparing for confrontation, but how long restraint can hold.

