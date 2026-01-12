Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Billionaire Bill Ackman Makes $10,000 Donation to ICE Agent Fund After Minneapolis Shooting

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman confirmed on Sunday that he donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign supporting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent accused of fatally shooting Renee Good during a federal immigration operation in Minneapolis last week, which touched off a fierce national debate over the deadly encounter and the broader immigration enforcement strategy.

Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, took to X to acknowledge the contribution to a fundraiser for ICE agent Jonathan Ross, saying he was motivated by a belief in the legal principle that individuals are “innocent until proven guilty.”

Ackman also said he had intended to give to a separate fundraiser benefiting Good’s family, though that campaign had already closed after raising more than $1.5 million by the time he attempted to donate.

The GoFundMe for Ross was started by a supporter who argues that the officer “was 1000 percent justified in the shooting.”

Good, a 37-year-old Minneapolis mother of three, was shot and killed by Ross during an active ICE enforcement operation on January 7. The exact circumstances of the encounter have been sharply contested. Federal officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Vice President JD Vance, defended the agent’s actions as self-defense, alleging Good’s vehicle posed a threat to officers.

Local leaders and critics have disputed that narrative, pointing to video footage and eyewitness accounts that appear to show Good’s SUV turning away from agents before shots were fired. Minnesota officials have accused federal authorities of restricting local access to key evidence as the FBI leads a criminal investigation.

The shooting has ignited protests in Minneapolis and beyond, with demonstrators decrying what they view as excessive use of force amid a broader surge in ICE activity in the Twin Cities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

DESPICABLE: Three Sentenced to Prison for Looting Nova Festival Site After Oct. 7 Massacre

MUST WATCH: Leading Rabbanim Slam Habit of Sharing Girls’ Photos for Shidduchim

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Threatens Trump With “Unforgettable Lesson” If U.S. Strikes

NEW YORK CITY: 15,000 Nurses Go on Strike at Mount Sinai, Montefiore, and NewYork-Presbyterian

Coalition Submits Bill To Repeal Long-Disputed Charge Central To Netanyahu Trial

Hamas Says It Will Hand Over Gaza Authority to Independent Committee Under Trump Plan

“We Don’t Need Them”: President Trump Says MAGA and GOP Should Shut Out Antisemites

Vaad L’Mishmeres Shatnez Issues Advisory Warning of Shatnez in Couches and Pillows

After 13-Hour Interrogation, Netanyahu Chief of Staff Barred From Leaving Israel

Report: PA President Mahmoud Abbas Hospitalized In Ramallah