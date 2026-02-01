MAILBAG: When Sidewalks Go Unshoveled, Neighbors Pay the Price

After the recent snowstorm in the tristate, many sidewalks and crosswalks in our community remain blocked, narrowed, or completely impassable. This is not just an inconvenience — it is a safety failure that puts pedestrians at risk every sintri-state,

When a neighbor is away or simply doesn’t shovel, that does not excuse leaving the sidewalk buried. It takes only a few minutes to clear a basic path. Choosing not to do so forces people into the street, into deep snow, or into dangerous footing. I have personally struggled to walk down entire blocks because multiple homes left their sidewalks untouched. That is not bad luck — that is neglect.

Crosswalks are just as bad, if not worse. Snowbanks left by plows routinely block curb cuts and crossings, turning what should be safe pedestrian zones into physical obstacles. People are being forced to climb over snow piles or step into traffic to cross the street.

This is unacceptable. If you live on a block with a buried crosswalk and do nothing, you are contributing to a dangerous condition.

Narrow, single-file paths are also not enough. Sidewalks should be cleared wide enough for two people to pass. When they are not, one person is forced into deep snow, ice, or the roadway. That creates avoidable risk and shows a lack of basic consideration for others in the neighborhood.

Safe sidewalks do not happen by accident — they happen when residents take ownership of their small but critical role in keeping the neighborhood accessible.

Everyone benefits from clear, safe walkways. Everyone should be expected to help provide them. If we can shovel our driveways, we can shovel our sidewalks and help clear crosswalks. Anything less is choosing convenience over community safety.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Neighbor

