HURRY! 4 FREE TU B’SHVAT TEFILLAHS! ARIZAL, BABA SALI, AMUKA & MERON THROUGH YAD L’ACHIM

Here is your last reminder to send in names for the special tefillah Monday Tu BiShvat by Yad L’Achim.

CLICK HERE or visit www.YadLAchim.org or call 1-718-690-2944

On Tu BiShvat, Talmidei Chachamim, messengers of Yad L’Achim will daven for you and your loved ones for

SHIDDUCHIM • PARNASSAH • CHILDREN • HEALTH and all requests!

(if not for you, then send in someone’s name that can use the tefillah!)

IN 1) AMUKA, 2) MERON, 3) ARIZAL & 4) BABA SALI

CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE or visit YadLachim.org to submit your names for FREE

or call 1-718-690-2944

The ARIZAL writes that Tu B’Shvat is a day of segulah to merit finding a shidduch.

Submit Names Now to be Davened at The 4 Holy places on Tu B’Shvat

CLICK HERE or visit www.YadLachim.org to submit names FOR FREE

or call 1-718-690-2944

Share the free tefillah with friends

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218