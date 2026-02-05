Socialist NYC Mayor Mamdani Backs Hochul for Reelection, Boosting Governor’s Progressive Credentials

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is backing Gov. Kathy Hochul for reelection, offering the centrist incumbent an infusion of progressive credibility as she confronts a mounting challenge from her party’s left.

In an op-ed published Thursday in The Nation, Mamdani acknowledged his ideological differences with Hochul but said his endorsement is about pragmatism and trust.

“I’ve come to trust Governor Hochul as someone willing to engage in an honest dialogue that leads to results,” Mamdani wrote, signaling a willingness to prioritize governing over factional politics as Democrats brace for a competitive primary season.

The endorsement highlights the increasingly transactional alliance between two leaders who occupy opposite poles of New York’s Democratic spectrum. Mamdani, a young democratic socialist who rose to prominence promising sweeping structural change, now leads the nation’s largest city. Hochul, a self-described “mom governor” from Buffalo, has positioned herself as a steady, centrist hand in a turbulent political environment.

Their relationship has been mutually reinforcing. Hochul lent early institutional backing to Mamdani during his mayoral campaign, helping him secure establishment support. In office, the two have aligned on shared priorities such as affordability and child care, even as they’ve diverged sharply on issues like taxation and wealth redistribution.

Mamdani has repeatedly pushed for higher taxes on the wealthy and more expansive public spending. Hochul has resisted, framing herself as a moderate counterweight to the city’s increasingly progressive leadership. The governor has emphasized fiscal restraint and political viability in swing districts, even as left-wing activists pressure her to move further.

Still, Hochul welcomed the mayor’s support, portraying it as a sign of unity in the face of national political threats.

“I know that he’ll stand strong alongside me as we fight against Donald Trump’s attacks on this state,” Hochul said in a statement.

Strategically, Mamdani’s endorsement could prove significant as Hochul works to fortify her left flank ahead of June’s Democratic primary. Her most serious internal challenger, Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado, has launched a campaign aimed squarely at progressive voters, styling himself in the mold of Mamdani’s insurgent rise.

Delgado has sought to tap into the same grassroots energy that propelled the mayor to office and turned him into a national progressive figure. His campaign has focused on what he characterizes as Hochul’s failure to deliver on bold economic reforms.

Following Mamdani’s endorsement, Delgado accused the governor of abandoning core Democratic promises.

“Governor Hochul has broken a lot of promises,” Delgado said in a statement, arguing that she has failed to commit to higher taxes on the wealthy and other progressive priorities. He positioned himself as “the partner for any leader who also values these critical measures.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)