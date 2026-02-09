🎶WATCH AND ENJOY: MBD Sings Duets With HIMSELF At A Time Shas-A Thon!

In an extraordinary display of achdus and hasmadah, 309 lomdim completed the entire Shas in a single day this past Sunday, gathered under one roof for ATIME’s annual Shas-A-Thon. The monumental undertaking was dedicated as a zechus for couples awaiting a yeshuah, and served as a tremendous source of chizuk for the thousands of couples yearning to build families of their own.

For six consecutive hours, the specially constructed Bais Medrash hummed with the sound of Torah, as masechtos were learned and completed in an atmosphere charged with purpose and emotion. The Siyum HaShas marked not only the culmination of intense limud, but also a powerful statement of hope and solidarity.

The Shas-A-Thon also functions as a critical fundraiser, enabling ATIME to continue providing its wide range of vital services and support to couples navigating the challenges of infertility.

Following the completion of the learning, participants and their wives were seated for an elegant dinner. Hagaon Harav Elya Brudny, Rosh Yeshiva of the Mirrer Yeshiva, delivered a stirring drasha, inspiring the crowd with words of chizuk before reciting the Hadran.

The evening’s musical program featured the Freilach Orchestra, the Shira Choir, and Yonatan and Aharon Razel, elevating the already electrified atmosphere. In a surprise highlight, Mordechai Ben David appeared to the delight of the crowd, performing beloved nostalgic hits in a uniquely moving presentation. Massive screens behind him displayed archival footage of a younger MBD singing those very same songs, as he performed a live duet with his younger self!

WATCH AND ENJOY!

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)