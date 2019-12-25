Lapid and Gafni Work Together To Assist Special Education Program in Charedi Sector





On Wednesday evening, the Director of the Knesset Finance Committee, MK Moshe Gafni, came to an agreement with the Treasury that will see the special education track of the Charedi sector receive the same funding as other special education tracks throughout the country.

The agreement was supported by members from all of the political factions of the Knesset. As a result of the agreement, the Finance Committee will now pass the budgets required by the Education Ministry that were being held up by the Committee until this issue of the Charedi Special Education track was resolved.

Additionally, agreements were reached between MKs Yair Lapid, Miki Levy, and Avi Nissenkorn together with MK Moshe Gafni that will see the establishment of a sub-committee that will work to find solutions to the budgetary crisis surrounding the special education programs of the Charedi sector within the current school year.

The committee will be supervised by MKs Moshe Gafni and Miki Levy.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







