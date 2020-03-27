LAKEWOOD CORONA VICTIM: HaRav Avrohom Eliezer Gordon ZT”L

YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Avrohom Eliezer Gordon ZT”L from COVID-19.
He was a Rebbe for nearly 50 years at Yeshiva Bais Dovid in Monsey before moving to Lakewood recently.
He was Niftar on Thursday evening.
Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…
