LAKEWOOD CORONA VICTIM: HaRav Avrohom Eliezer Gordon ZT”L





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of HaRav Avrohom Eliezer Gordon ZT”L from COVID-19.

He was a Rebbe for nearly 50 years at Yeshiva Bais Dovid in Monsey before moving to Lakewood recently.

He was Niftar on Thursday evening.

Boruch Dayan Ha’Emmes…

