WATCH: Machane Yehudah Shuk in Jerusalem Re-Opens





Open-air markets, malls and gyms re-opened on Thursday after being closed for almost two months due to coronavirus restrictions, including Machane Yehuda Shuk in Jerusalem, which re-opened early in the morning in the presence of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

Videos on social media showed customers lining up by the entrance to the shuk to have their temperatures tested before entering. There are guards posted at the entrance to ensure that the shuk does not become overcrowded and customers are wearing face masks and adhering with social distancing regulations.

Below, stall owners thanks Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Lion for their support.

The re-opening of the shuk has been fraught with conflict as desperate stall owners pushed to have the shuk re-open and the Health Ministry pushed back due to the shuk’s narrow passageways and other factors that made it difficult to open it in accordance with safety regulations.

Last week, a protest by shuk stall owners became violent when police tried to disperse the protesters and a violent brawl ensued between the stall owners and the police.

A report of a stall owner who committed suicide due to his desperate financial situation only added fuel to the fire.

The director of the Machane Yehuda shuk’s mercants’ association, Tali Friedman, was interviewed by Kan News on Thursday: “The government needs to stand by us. I expect [the government] to provide appropriate and fitting compensation to the merchants who were forced to sit at home for almost two months while other chains were able to double and triple their profits.”

יו"ר ועד סוחרי שוק מחנה יהודה טלי פרידמן ל-@YaronDeckel ו-@chaimlevinson: "הממשלה צריכה לעמוד לצידנו. אני מצפה ממנה שתתן פיצוי הולם וראוי לסוחרים שנאלצו להיות קרוב לחודשיים בביתם, בעוד שרשתות השיווק יכלו להכפיל ולשלש את רווחיהם"@ReshetBet pic.twitter.com/uSdKcvirTw — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 7, 2020

