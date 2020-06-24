WILLIAMSBURG: Overwhelming Number Of Votes For Assemblyman Joe Lentol; Race Too Close To Call





In a closely-watched race in Brooklyn, the Williamsburg community came out strong to vote for longtime Assemblyman Joseph Lentol of District 50.

Lentol, who has been representing the District since 1973, was challenged by Elimy Gallagher, who was looking to make the jump from local community board to the state Legislature.

With 107 of 107 election districts reporting:

Joseph Lentol: 52.48%

Emily Gallagher: 42.84%

The race grew heated down the stretch and could be close once absentee ballots are counted.

The Achdus in Williamsburg was noticeable, as both Satmar Kehilos joined together and threw their support behind Lentol.

Local Askonim are thanking Williamsburg residents for the massive turnout. Nearly 5,000 votes are from Hasidic areas of the district, where Lentol received over 95 percent of the votes.

