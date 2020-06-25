Israel: 15,961 Cases, 308 Deaths: “We’re On The Verge Of Losing Control,” Officials Say





There are 15,961 coronavirus cases in Israel as of Thursday after another 473 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 5,870 active patients, the highest number since early May, with three additional seriously ill patients since Wednesday, raising the total number to 49, of whom 29 are ventilated. The death toll remains at 308.

Health officials are extremely concerned about the recent surge of virus cases in recent days, saying that “we are on the verge of losing control,” and predicting that there may be 1,000 daily cases within five days, a Channel 13 News report said.

A spokesperson for Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer said that if there isn’t a flattening of the curve by next week, Israel will have to revert to “emergency mode.”

Health Ministry Director-General Chezi Levy said in an interview on Kan News on Thursday that the health ministry is considering reducing the number of guests allowed at gatherings such as weddings. Currently, up to 250 guests are allowed at indoor events.

“Coronavirus cases are doubling about every eight to 10 days,” Levy said. “We’re walking on a tightrope.”

Levy also said that day camps for young children will be allowed to open but not for older children or teenagers. However, he did not provide specific details.

The Knesset approved a bill in a preliminary reading overnight Wednesday reinstating the Shin Bet surveillance program to track coronavirus carriers despite the opposition of the security agency’s head Nadav Argaman.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the IDF’s Home Front Command to prepare to open additional “coronavirus hotels,” with some to be used to house coronavirus patients in light condition and others to be used for those required to quarantine who cannot do so at home. The Home Front Command is currently operating six such hotels.

The coronavirus outbreak is spread out throughout the country in over 100 cities and towns, with the highest number of cases in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Tel Aviv. There is also a significant rise of cases in recent days in Modiin Illit and Ashdod.

The Ministerial Committee on Declaring Restricted Zones met Wednesday but did not announce any further lockdowns. However, following complaints of Tiveria residents that the lockdown in the city includes streets without a significant number of coronavirus cases, the committee agreed to reduce the size of the lockdown area to three streets, effective immediately.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







