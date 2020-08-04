Yeshiva Students Have Received Permits To Enter Israel, Some Have Already Arrived





Following the announcement two weeks ago about the new arrangement allowing yeshiva and seminary students to enter Israel, students have started receiving permits, and some have actually already arrived in Israel, the Chaim V’Chessed organization stated on Tuesday.

The agreement came after weeks of intensive work by the recently formed Yeshiva & Seminary Coalition for Bnei Chul, headed by Rabbi Nechemya Malinowitz.

Numerous yeshivas and seminaries have been approved by the Health Ministry, and dozens more are expected to be approved in the coming days.

Meanwhile, as YWN reported, Israel’s coronavirus czar, Prof. Ronni Gamzu, has warned that students who fail to adhere to quarantine rules may be deported from the country. Gamzu, who was appointed to the post in late July, also stated that sanctions may be taken against institutions whose students violate the rules.

Chaim V’Chessed reiterates the importance of strict adherence to all quarantine regulations. Failure to observe the rules scrupulously may endanger the entire effort to allow students into Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








