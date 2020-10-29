“How Would It Differ From The Past 60 Yrs?” US Amb. Answers PA Calls For Peace Talks With Israel

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki said Monday that an international peace conference is the only way to bring about a peace agreement between Israelis and Palestinians.

Malki, the top Palestinian diplomat, was reiterating Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ call for an international conference early next year to launch a “genuine peace process” during his virtual address to the U.N. Security Council in September. “Anything else is volatile, and it is futile,” he said.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said the Trump administration has “no objection” to meeting international partners but voiced doubts that it would be successful.

“We have no objection to meeting with international partners to discuss the issue,” Craft asserted. “But I have to ask: How is this different than every other meeting convened on this issue over the past 60 years?”

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan was not as agreeable as Craft, saying that Israel is opposed to a conference as Abbas has “rejected every peace offer made by the State of Israel,” and more recently has rallied against Israel’s normalization deals with the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)