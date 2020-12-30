B’ruchim Habaim! Jonathan & Esther Pollard Land In Israel

Jonathan and Esther Pollard landed in Israel early Wednesday morning a month after the US Parole Commission lifted restrictions on him and 35 years after he was arrested for spying for Israel.

The Pollards emotionally kissed the ground upon disembarking their plane and stepping on Israeli ground.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met the Pollards at the airport and presented Pollard with his Israeli identity card. “This is an extremely emotional moment,” the prime minister said. “Yonatan and Esther are home.”

בָּרוּךְ אַתָּה ה' אֱלֹהֵינוּ מֶלֶךְ הָעוֹלָם, שֶׁהֶחֱיָנוּ וְקִיְּמָנוּ וְהִגִּיעָנוּ לַזְּמַן הַזֶּה. התרגשתי לקבל היום את פניהם של יונתן ואסתר פולארד עם הגעתם לישראל ולהעניק ליונתן תעודת זהות ישראלית. עכשיו הם בבית. pic.twitter.com/qGApNuZq8a — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 30, 2020

“We are ecstatic to be home at last after 35 years,” Pollard responded. “We thank the prime minister and the people of Israel for bringing us home. A profound thank you. No one can be prouder of this country and its leader than we are.”

Due to Esther’s health issues, the Pollards flew to Israel on the private Boeing 737 VIP jet of philanthropist Sheldon Adelson

The Pollards, who are settling in Jerusalem, will quarantine for two weeks, as is required of all travelers arriving in Israel.

Israeli politicians lost no time in welcoming Pollard home:

ברוך הבא הביתה לישראל pic.twitter.com/MNTNJVsxCW — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) December 30, 2020

״ושבו בנים לגבולם״.

ברוכים הבאים אסתר ויונתן פולארד.

"And thy children shall return to their own border".(Jeremiah)

Welcome home Esther and Jonathan Pollard. pic.twitter.com/xbS5Jxk1e8 — Ambassador Danny Danon | דני דנון (@dannydanon) December 30, 2020

Welcome home to Jonathan and Esther Pollard! — Reuven Rivlin (@PresidentRuvi) December 30, 2020

