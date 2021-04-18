US Presses Israel To Stop “Embarrassing Chatter” On Iran

The Biden administration demanded Israel halt its “chatter” about its role in the blast at the Natanz nuclear site last week, stating that it is detrimental and embarrassing to the Biden administration as it engages in ongoing talks with Iran to resume the nuclear deal, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

The message, described as “resolute,” was conveyed to Israel through “multiple channels,” the report said.

Although Israel did not issue any official statements on the blast at Natanz, several senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, alluded to Israel’s role in the incident. Additionally, anonymous intelligence officials were quoted in various media outlets regarding details of the incident, including The New York Times.

It is a stark departure from Israel’s policy in the past, when Israel would remain completely mum about Israel’s role in attacks against its enemies.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called for an investigation into leaks to the press by “Western officials” or “intelligence officials,” saying that they are “damaging to our forces, our security, and the interests of the state of Israel.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)