“This Could Have Only Been From Hakadosh Baruch Hu”

Diaspora Minister Omer Yankelevitch paid a shiva call to the family of the avreich, Reb Moshe Bergman, z’l, 24, of Manchester, England, who lost his life in the Meron disaster.

The niftar’s wife and sisters asked Yankelvitch to convey a message to the public: “We want everyone to understand that although we’re in terrible pain we know that this couldn’t have happened due to some physical factor. People say it happened because it was too crowded, that people weren’t responsible, that maybe there was a problem with the police…”

Despite our searing pain, we know that this only could have been from Hakadosh Baruch Hu. Something like this is only the Ribbon shel Oam – there’s no other reason. It was only from Hashem. Ein Od Milvado.”

The family members added that they were in Meron and witnessed how the Hatzalah members and police worked frantically to save people: “We’re not angry. This is what Hakadosh Baruch Hu wanted.”

“Moishe managed to accomplish so much in his last days. He was so excited to go to Meron. If this is what Hakadosh Baruch Hu wants, that’s what will happen. We’re not angry at anyone.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)