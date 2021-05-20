The Instructions Of Gedolei Yisrael To Israeli Yeshivos

In a long-held minhag, the Shabbos after Shavuos is an off-Shabbos in Israeli yeshivos, with thousands of yeshivah bochurim heading home for the first time since Pesach.

However, this year, due to the serious security situation in Eretz Yisrael, the Gedolei Yisrael have instructed the Vaad HaYeshivos that all bochurim should remain in their yeshivos this coming Shabbos.

A letter sent by the Vaad to yeshivos throughout Israel stated: “At the instructions of Rabboseinu, we have been asked to make others aware that at a time like this we must be mechazeik as much as possible in the toil and diligence in Torah, which protects us, and increase our tefillos and supplications.”

“Therefore it is appropriate and correct for the talmudei hayeshivos to remain in their yeshivos for Shabbos Kodesh Parshas Naso and be mechazeik in everything mentioned above. וידועים דברי אבינו הזקן לבניו למה תתראו.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)