Arab Woman Gets Kidney From Jew Murdered By Arab Mob

A Jewish man killed during an eruption of Mideast violence has given new life to an Arab woman in bitter times.

Yigal Yehoshua, 56, died May 17 after being pelted with rocks by an Arab mob in Israel’s mixed city of Lod.

Yehoshua was registered as an organ donor and matched Randa Aweis, a 58-year-old mother of six, who got one of Yehoshua’s kidneys after a 10-year wait.

“I could not believe it,” she said in an interview Monday at the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem. “I’m telling you, I couldn’t believe it.”

“They saved me,” she said. “People say he was a good man, that he didn’t do any harm, so why was he murdered? … That’s forbidden. There must be peace between Jews and Arabs, real peace.”

Aweis never met Yehoshua but she spoke to his widow on a tearful video call. She hopes to visit his family in person once she has recovered from the transplant.

“Yigal saved me, and as much as I say thank you to the family, to everyone, it’s not enough.”

(AP)