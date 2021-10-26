WATCH: “King” Bibi Greeted By Adoring Crowd At Machane Yehuda Shuk

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu stopped at the Machane Shuk on Tuesday afternoon and was surrounded by a large crowd of “Bibists.”

Surrounded by security guards, Netanyahu bought a felafel at one of the stands and stopped to speak to his adoring fans.

The charismatic former prime minister was saluted with calls of “Prime Minister” and “Bibi, Melech Yisrael” as he made his way back to his car.

As if to compare Netanyahu’s enormous popularity to that of current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, one Israeli social media user posted the following improvised photo, captioning it with the words: “Bennett just arrived for a tour of the shuk!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)