WATCH: “King” Bibi Greeted By Adoring Crowd At Machane Yehuda Shuk

Opposition leader Binyamin Netanyahu stopped at the Machane Shuk on Tuesday afternoon and was surrounded by a large crowd of “Bibists.”

Surrounded by security guards, Netanyahu bought a felafel at one of the stands and stopped to speak to his adoring fans.

The charismatic former prime minister was saluted with calls of “Prime Minister” and “Bibi, Melech Yisrael” as he made his way back to his car.

איך אומרים בתקשורת שנתניהו מתקבל בציבור ומה קורה במציאות.

נתניהו כעת עצר בשוק מחנה יהודה לקנות פלאפל וזכה לאהבה עצומה. pic.twitter.com/bjOduYAn34 — 👑🇮🇱🇺🇸Ariel Iluz👑 (@Ariel_iluz) October 26, 2021

As if to compare Netanyahu’s enormous popularity to that of current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, one Israeli social media user posted the following improvised photo, captioning it with the words: “Bennett just arrived for a tour of the shuk!”

בנט הגיע לסיור בשוק כעת! pic.twitter.com/GRLkqt1DaW — מור ולבונה (@moriz2458011) October 26, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)