HaRav Edelstein: “How Can A Jew Enact Gezeiros Against Other Jews?”

HaGaon HaRav Edelstein spoke during his weekly sichah on Tuesday night about the anti-religious decrees of the Bennett-Lapid-Lieberman government.

Knesset members have been working around the clock in recent days to finalize many laws, including the controversial kashrus reform law, in order to have them approved as part of the Arrangements Law, which is passed conjointly with the state budget.

The Rosh Yeshivah spoke with pain about the current situation in Israel, focusing on the laws that will cause a stumbling block to Jews who aren’t shomer Torah and mitvos, such as the kashrus reform law and impending laws affecting giyur and marriage.

“The gezeiros aren’t just on the frum public but also on the chilonim that are makpid on certain halachos,” the Rosh Yeshivah said. “[The gezeiros] will prevent them from fulfilling kashrus and other mitzvos.”

“And apart from this, it will cause the general population to act contrary to halacha. They want to be machshil the general population that doesn’t transgress issurim chamurim, that everyone will be ba’alei aveiros.”

“It’s incomprehensible – that Jews enact gezeiros on Jews,” the Rosh Yeshiva lamented. “It’s contrary to the nature of Jews. The Gemara says that the Jews have three simanim: they’re rachmanim, baiyshanim and gomlei chasadim. This applies to every Jew – not davka shomer Torah and mitzovs. Every person that has a Jewish neshama is different from the umos ha’olam. This is a well-known thing – people who are familiar with the world say this also – I heard from them – they see that there’s a difference. The character of a Jew is something different, it’s not the same as the umos ha’olam – that’s the reality.

“The goyim enact gezeiros. But Jews should enact gezeiros on other Jews? It’s incomprehensible. Acheinu Bnei Yisrael.”

בלעדי: ראש הישיבה הגר"ג אדלשטיין, מתייחס לראשונה לגזירות של ממשלת בנט-לפיד, כנגד הציבור החרדי, והסביר מהי המטרה של הגזירות. בהמשך, זעק רה"י בכאב "איך יהודי מסוגל לעשות גזירות על יהודים?" • צפו pic.twitter.com/pxe0UnqN1O — חנני ברייטקופף (@ycbreitkopf) October 26, 2021

