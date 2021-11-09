New Details On Lev Tahor’s Attempt To Enter Iran

A Kikar H’Shabbat report on Monday revealed new details about the attempts of the Lev Tahor cult to enter Iran or other Middle Eastern countries.

The report said that as is well-known by now, Lev Tahor leaders sought asylum in Iran while still living in Guatemala. However, after a long period of time passed and their request wasn’t answered, about 15 cult members traveled to the Kurdistan area of Iraq and met with a government official in an attempt to convince the authorities to allow the cult to settle there.

“We’re a group of 300 people and we just want a place where no one will interfere with the fulfillment of our customs,” they said. The official never got back to them with a clear answer but the cult members quietly worked toward bringing groups of cult members to the country. However, their attempt at operating under the radar was a complete failure as Guatemalan authorities did everything they could to stop them, at the request of US and Israeli officials.

In addition, Guatemalan authorities have been carrying out repeated raids of the group members still in the country even after the members left their compound and scattered in small groups in hostels and hotels.

According to Kikar, the cult leaders are still doing everything they can to convince Iran to allow them entry. Although the leaders say they are just looking for a place that won’t interfere with their lifestyle, in reality, they are searching for a country where the US and Israel have no influence and the Islamic Republic, the archenemy of Israel and the US, is a prime choice.

A group of 72 Lev Tahor members who were deported from Iraq to Turkey tried unsuccessfully to enter Romania and Moldova. They are now trying to gain entry to Syria, Lebanon or Albania.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)