Israel’s Death Toll Tops 10,000, 50 Deaths A Day In February

Two years after the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, the number of COVID deaths in Israel has risen to over 10,000, with the Health Ministry on Tuesday confirming a total of 10,003 deaths since the pandemic began.

Shockingly, no less than 1,700 Israelis passed away of COVID since the beginning of 2022, during the Omicron wave, Israel’s 5th wave, with 1,033 deaths since the beginning of February.

Meanwhile, despite the high number of fatalities, the number of seriously ill COVID patients continues to drop, falling below 800 on Monday for the first time in a month.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry stated that 753 patients are currently hospitalized in serious condition, of whom 224 are ventilated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)