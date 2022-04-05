Watch: When HaRav Chaim, Z’tl Was Asked If A Bochur Can Snitch On His Friends

A video with rare footage of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, was released to the public by Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo in Israel.

The full hour and a half video is comprised of numerous scenes videoed over dozens of years by the staff of Ateres Shlomo.

The video also includes shailos posed to HaRav Chaim, z’tl, by the Rosh Yeshivah, HaGaon HaRav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin, including many shailos that he asked on behalf of Jews in the US.

In the video below, filmed in 2007, HaRav Sortotzkin asks the Gadol HaDor about an incident in which a bochur who is is weak in learning brought an iPhone to yeshiva. The yeshivah staff decided to kick him out but they told him that if he’s willing to snitch on his friends who bring phones or other forbidden devices to yeshivah, they’ll allow him to return after a week.

The shaila was whether the bochur, who very much wanted to remain in yeshiva, could snitch on his friends. HaRav Chaim, z’tl answered no.

HaRav Sorotzkin then asked whether the yeshivah should take the boy back after a week despite the fact that he brought a forbidden device to yeshivah and HaRav Chaim, z’tl, answered yes – that a week is enough.

