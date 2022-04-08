Kretshnefer Rebbe To Silmans: “There Are Those Who Acquire Their World In One Hour”

The Kretshnefer Rebbe, a resident of the city of Rechovot where Yamina MK Idit Silman lives, sent a letter to her and her husband Shmulik on Wednesday night, following Idit’s resignation from the coalition due to state religious issues.

The Silman family has been connected to the Kretshnef chassidus for many years, and Shmulik davens at its shteibalach occasionally during the week and has consulted with the Rebbe many times.

“As part of the kehal emunei Yisrael, we wish to send our brachos on the significant step you took today – a step that will be remembered for generations,” the Rebbe wrote. “Despite the unknown personal consequences, you preferred to take this step in order to increase Kavod Shamayim and prevent the overturning of Yahadus in Israel, its trampling by destroyers of Yiddishkeit.”

“There’s no doubt that it required much fortitude on your part, but ‘there are those who acquire [the next world] in one hour,’ and there’s no doubt that the step you took increased kavod Shamayim and was mekadeish the word of Hashem and His Torah – when all the amei haartzos saw that there’s someone whose Jewish values are more important to them than ‘chayei sha’ah.’ We hope that through this step, you are the Nachshonim who herald the same steps by your colleagues.”

“We bless you that in the zechus of this step, you’ll be zocheh to all goodness and the fulfillment of all your wishes for good, and all the brachos blessed by Am Yisrael in every place should be fulfilled in you, and you should be zocheh to celebrate Pesach in joy.”

