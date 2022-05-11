Report: Bennett Disagrees With IDF & Shin Bet On Response To Terror Wave [VIDEO]

Significant differences of opinion exist between Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and senior defense officials on how to respond to the recent terror wave, Channel 12 News reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, Bennett wants to retaliate against Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, blaming him for goading terror through his inciteful speeches and asked the defense establishment to present him with a list of options for a response which will include Gaza.

However, the IDF and the Shin Bet disagree with Bennett’s position, insisting that it is in Israel’s best interest to continue its policy of differentiating between the Gaza Strip and Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi says that “Sinwar is riding the terror wave, not leading it” and warns against crediting Sinwar for recent terror attacks as it would only increase his prestige among Palestinians. Kochavi believes that recent attacks were lone-wolf attacks tied to religious extremism and the riots at the Temple Mount.

Shin Bet head Ronen Bar partially agrees with Bennett, saying that Sinwar has some influence on the terror wave but agrees with Kochavi about avoiding an escalation with Gaza, with a hit on Sinwar bound to spur another Gaza-Israel war, only a year after Operation Guardian of the Walls.

