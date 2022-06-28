WATCH: Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder Cites Mishnah in Endorsing Hochul’s Reelection Bid

Rockland County Legislator Aron Wieder released a video endorsing incumbent New York Governor Kathy Hochul in Tuesday’s primary, citing a mishna as the basis for his endorsement of the governor.
“The mishna in Avos says… hevei mispalel bishloma shel malchus,” Wieder says in Yiddish, going on to urge his supporters to vote for Hochul in the state’s primaries. “This Tuesday there will be primaries in the entire New York State. Get out and vote to re-elect Governor Kathy Hochul.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
בשלומה של מלכות means immediate cessation of bail reform, and how dare you Aron Wieder make a mockery of our sacred משנה
shame on this…..when this kind of nonsense occurs…..it reminds me that Jews in America are not really prepared to live as Jews in Israel ….I wonder why____
$$$$ That is ALL that matters !!! Forget that Hochul supports everything we oppose as a frum community. Forget her support for the most aggressive abortion laws in the country (Abortion on Demand) forget her support for the gay righs/transgender nonsense; forget her corruption in getting a new stadium in Buffalo from OUR money to line her husbands pockets.
I think he forgot to quote the end of that Mishna in Avos 3:2 which states “for if not for the fear of the government each person would swallow his neighbor alive.”
To me this describes a Republican administration that is more focused on the safety and security of its citizens rather than a Democratic administration that makes it easy for criminals to get back on to the street the afternoon of the day they are arrested.
Perhaps this should be an endorsement of the Republican nominees for NY governor.