Tragedy In Poland: Chareidi Girl Passes Away On Kivrei Tzaddikim Trip

A terrible tragedy occurred on Tuesday morning with the passing away of a 21-year-old Israeli girl in Poland while on a trip to visit kever tzaddikim.

Esther Feiga Nechama Hess, a’h, who was part of the kehilla of the Biala chassidus in Haifa, left on an organized tour to Poland two weeks ago. After spending the first Shabbos in Lizhensk a week and a half ago, she developed a severe headache on Motzei Shabbos. An hour later, she lost consciousness and was brought to a local hospital, where doctors discovered that she had suffered a severe brain hemorrhage.

Her parents flew to Poland to be by her bedside. Unfortunately, her condition remained critical until her petirah.

Askanaim are working on bringing the nifteres to Israel as soon as possible for the levaya.

Yehi Zichra Baruch.

