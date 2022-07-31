WATCH: Hezbollah Again Threatens War – In Hebrew

The Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group on Sunday published a video warning Israel of potential attacks on its gas rigs at the offshore Karish field.

The publication of the video corresponds with the arrival of U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein in Beirut to mediate talks between Lebanon and Israel about the disputed Karish gas field.

The video begins with the words in Hebrew [and Arabic]: “Playing with time won’t help.”

The video then shows photos taken from reconnaissance drones of the Karish gas rig and other ships and their coordinates. It ends with one final Hebrew word of warning: בטווח – “within range.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)