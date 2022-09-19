Lufthansa Is First Airline To Adopt IHRA Definition Of Anti-Semitism

Germany’s Lufthansa Airlines announced last week that it plans on adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Anti-Semitism, JNS reported on Sunday.

Lufthansa also announced its joint initiative with the American Jewish Committee (AJC) which will see AJC staff assisting in training the airlines’s employees on anti-Semitism.

The announcement is the latest step taken in the wake of the incident in May when an entire group of frum Jews was discriminated against for the behavior of a few individuals. In July, Lufthansa announced that it would create a senior management position dedicated to the prevention of antisemitism and discrimination.

The announcements by a Lufthansa representative were made at an event in Washington, D.C., attended by Deborah Lipstadt, the U.S special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, the federal government commissioner for Jewish life in Germany and the fight against anti-Semitism, German Ambassador Emily Haber and Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog.

“We are grateful for Lufthansa’s strong commitment to address anti-Semitism and bias within the workplace,” said Holly Huffnagle, AJC’s U.S. director of combating anti-Semitism. “As global anti-Semitism rises, the private sector increasingly has a role to play, and Lufthansa aims to be a corporate leader in the fight against anti-Jewish prejudice. We are honored to partner with them in this endeavor.”

“Fundamental to standing against anti-Semitism is understanding what it is and how it manifests, both in overt forms and through unconscious bias. The IHRA definition recognizes all of this—that is its distinct strength,” said Lufthansa Group executive board member Christina Foerster.

The week after the incident, Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr apologized to the Rav of Berlin Rabbi Yehudah Teichtal and suspended the employees involved in the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)