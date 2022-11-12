Herzog Calls Out Brazen Hypocrisy: “Why Did You Support Terrorists?”

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with the representatives of the Arab Hadash-Ta’al party on Friday morning prior to announcing that he is giving Prime Minister-elect Binyamin Netanyahu the mandate to form a government on Sunday.

Hadash-Ta’al MK Aida Touma-Sliman, who praised the murderous Lions’ Den terrorists killed in an IDF operation in Shechem last month as “our martyrs,” engaged in flagrant chutzpah when she said to Herzog that her party “is worried that the emerging coalition will include people who were previously convicted of supporting terrorism, and Itamar Ben- Gvir, who just yesterday was present at [Meir] Kahana’s memorial.”

In response, Herzog excoriated her for her hypocrisy, saying: “At the height of the election campaign you showed support for terrorists when you wrote that members of the Lions’ Den were martyrs. This is unacceptable. Murder is murder – terrorism is terrorism.”

During the consultations, a total of 64 Knesset members recommended Netanyahu as the candidate to form the next government. Only 28 Knesset members, the members of the Yesh Atid and Labor parties, recommended Yair Lapid as a candidate to form the next government, and 28 Knesset members, the members of Benny Gantz’s National Unity Party, the Yisrael Beiteinu party, and the Arab parties, chose not to recommend any candidate.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)