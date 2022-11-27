IDF Cancels Wide-Scale Military Operation In Jenin

Following last week’s return of the body of Tiran Fero, the Druze-Israeli teen who was abducted by Islamic Jihad terrorists, the IDF canceled their plans for a military operation in Jenin.

Israel’s security establishment began planning a wide-scale arrest operation on Wednesday as talks for the return of the body stalled. The plan, which was approved by senior IDF commanders, remained in place even after the return of Fero’s body in the early hour of Thursday morning. However, on Thursday evening, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi canceled a final meeting on the operation and decided to revoke the operation altogether, Kan News reported.

According to a Walla News report, Israel’s demand for the return of Fero’s body turned into an extensive international effort, with the countries of Qatar, Jordan and Egypt becoming involved in the negotiations, as well as UN Middle East Envoy Tor Wennesland, who appealed to Islamic Jihad leaders in Damascus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)