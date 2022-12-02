GOOD RIDDANCE: Musk Boots Kanye From Twitter After More Antisemitic Posts

Antisemitic rapper Kanye West has been booted from Twitter again after making multiple antisemitic posts on the platform Thursday night, including one in which he posted a mashup of the Star of David and Nazi swastika.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said West’s suspension was over the company’s rules again inciting violence. Musk said he “tried my best” to get Kanye to follow the rules, but had no choice but to suspend his account when he wouldn’t follow them.

“I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended,” Musk tweeted.

The suspension also came just hours after West and white supremacist Nick Fuentes sat down for an interview with far-right personality Alex Jones. In that interview, the disgraced rapper repeatedly praised Hitler and said that the media is unfair in its portrayal of Nazis.

Shortly after that interview, social media platform Parler said it would not be going through with its planned sale to Kanye, who was vying to purchase it.

Also after the interview, the Republican House Judiciary committee deleted a message from its Twitter account that said, “Kanye. Elon. Trump.”

West’s Twitter account was previously suspended in October, also over antisemitic posts.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)