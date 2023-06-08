MOVING: Embattled MK Is Greeted At The Airport By Cheering Fans





Religious Zionism MK Simcha Rothman, one of the architects of the government’s judicial reform plan who traveled to New York last week to attend the Celebrate Israel Parade, was attacked by leftist Israeli protesters in Manhattan and even had a police complaint filed against him by a protester who screamed in his ear with a megaphone [which was subsequently closed].

Then, when Rothman was in the audience at an Israeli embassy event in Washington on Tuesday, he had to listen to Vice President Kamala Harris take a jab at his judicial reform plan.

Media personality Berale Crombie, the organizer of the right-wing protests in favor of judicial reform, decided to organize a “protest” to greet Rothman on his return to Israel, writing: “On Thursday, we’ll say together: ‘Enough of violence! Enough incitement! Enough bullying!’ If they pursue our elected officials, we’ll show our support!”

Upon his arrival back in Israel on Thursday, Rothman was greeted by dozens of cheering supporters bearing signs stating: “We love Rothman!” and chanting: “Simcha!” and “The Am demands judicial reform!” The fans also sang: “העיקר לא לפחד כלל.”

