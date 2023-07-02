Meretz’s Hate Campaign: “Don’t Let Them In”





There was widespread outrage in the wake of an especially ugly campaign for municipal elections in the central Israeli city of Kfar Saba.

The resident of the city were shocked on Thursday to discover provocative signs against the Chareidi and Dati Leumi sectors plastered throughout the city by the Meretz party.

The signs, with photos of UTJ chairman Yitzchak Goldknopf, Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, and Noam chairman Avi Moaz, state: “No entry to Kfar Saba” and in small letters: “Meretz will keep Kfar Saba free.”

The campaign drew angry reactions even from the left. A Maariv reporter tweeted: “To sum up the sign uproar: Meretz will keep Kfar Saba free by denying the freedom of the religious. The most liberal and pluralistic in the world.”

A Twitter user wrote: “The fact that this idea became billboards without anyone in Meretz’s campaign stopping and saying ‘Well, the anti-Semitic scent here is much too strong’ is astounding. It’s no longer surprising but it’s still astounding and deeply disgusting. I hope that every Kfar Sabai that respects himself will stay away from Meretz.”

Another surfer tweeted: “If it were up to me, this evening there would be a procession of a million Charedim plus another million citizens who are tired of this sick and filthy incitement, a march to the heart of Kfar Saba.”

Makor Rishon Naveh Dromi wrote: “Throwing money at Chareidim doesn’t look good and it turns out that on buses you meet Chareidim who serve in the army. So to avoid unpleasantness, it’s better that they just don’t enter.”

The Kfar Saba Meretz party responded: “The predatory and corrupt coalition is trying to carry out a revolution in Israel. The cities and local government are the last barriers to its takeover. We will not let the coalition members do whatever they want in the city. Kfar Saba will remain the freest and most liberal city in Israel. There is no entry here for such dark agendas.”

