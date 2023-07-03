WATCH: IDF Bulldozers “Shave” Asphalt Off Jenin Roads To Reveal IEDS





As the IDF launched a widespread counterterrorism operation in Jenin in the early hours of Monday morning, armored bulldozers were deployed to the area to clear the roads and locate IEDS.

The bulldozers scraped the asphalt off the road in order to reveal any hidden IEDS.

During a raid in Jenin last month, three powerful explosive devices that were placed on the side of the road exploded under an IDF jeep as it was leaving the area, injuring seven IDF soldiers and Border Police officers, three moderately and four lightly. Three other IDF vehicles were also damaged, including one that came to assist after the explosion.

Bulldozers also cleared roads of vehicles that were placed in the way by terrorists as roadblocks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)